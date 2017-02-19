The Colombian government has accused the National Liberation Army or ELN rebels of carrying out acts of terrorism, just hours after the two sides reached a preliminary deal in peace talks that started on February 7.

It took Colombia over 50 years of fighting to negotiate a successful peace deal with rebels from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).This transition reached a milestone on February 18 when the last of the fighters moved into demobilisation zones where the historic disarmament process will be completed.

However, Colombia still has to reckon with the armed ELN, a left-wing group formed in the 60s. The government says the group has not only kidnapped a politician's father but has also blown up an oil pipeline.

The US State Department and the European Union have listed the ELN as a terrorist organisation, because of its reputation for ransom kidnappings and attacks on Colombia's infrastructure.

The hostility is putting more pressure on civilians as the ELN's primary source of income is taxation of businesses and middle-class civilians in its areas of operation. To enforce these "taxes," they frequently take civilians hostage.

For generations, tribes have lived by the riverbank in Choco department in western Colombia but over 50 years of conflict in the country has ripped rural communities apart.

TRT World'sSoraya Lennie talks to the officials and people affected by the conflict.