WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK judge says Tunisian police "cowardly" in beach attack
A Tunisian counter-terrorism official says that six security guards from the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse have been charged with failing to help people in danger, in a manner that caused the deaths of 38 tourists in 2015.
UK judge says Tunisian police "cowardly" in beach attack
Tourists and Tunisians taking part in a ceremony on July 3, 2015, in memory of those killed during an attack in front of the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Port el Kantaoui, on the outskirts of Sousse south of the capital Tunis. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 28, 2017

The judge of a UK-based inquest into the deaths of the 30 Britons who died in a Daesh-claimed attack at Sousse in Tunisia said on Tuesday that the Tunisian police response was "at best shambolic, at worst cowardly," but said there was no "neglect" by the tour operator TUI.

Families of those killed have been critical of TUI for not highlighting British government warnings around travel to Tunisia in their advertising for holidays.

TRT World's Myriam Francois reports from London.

Gunman Seifeddine Rezgui killed 38 people, including the 30 British tourists and three Irish citizens at the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel in Sousse, Tunisia.

​An inquest by Tunisian authorities was also critical of the security forces' response.

Sofian Sliti, a spokesman for Tunisia's judicial counter-terrorism investigations, said six security guards from the Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel had been charged with failing to help people in danger, in a manner that caused their deaths. All six remain free pending investigation, he said.

Another 14 people have been arrested in the investigation and another 12 are under investigation.

The six-week British inquest, which is in fact a series of individual inquests into the circumstances of death of each British citizen, is not a trial, but the ruling could be used in civil lawsuits.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us