​Ethiopian rock band Jano has shot to fame for fusing traditions and bringing people together through their music.

Jano's riffs and beats are far from the reggae, jazz and pop currently dominating Ethiopia's airwaves.

"It was a huge risk because rock music is not so famous here," Mikeal Hailu, the band's musical director and lead guitarist, said. "Trying to defy that and have our way of doing things, and have our own perspective of this music here in Ethiopia was a little scary."

