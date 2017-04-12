WORLD
1 MIN READ
Boko Haram Timeline: From social welfare to international terrorism
It's been three years since the kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls from Chibok in northern Nigeria. Boko Haram continues to be at the forefront of a nine year-long insurgency, creating one of the biggest humanitarian crises in the world.
Boko Haram Timeline: From social welfare to international terrorism
Three years ago the Chibok girl kindapping in northern Nigeria led to an international outcry against the Daesh-affiliated terrorist group Boko Haram / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

At its founding in 2002, the Boko Haram sect initially sought to preach Islam and help educate the impoverished youth of north-east Nigeria.

But far from these roots of helping the impoverished, the internationally recognised terrorist group is severely affecting millions of people in Nigeria, Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

The conflict has led to more than 20,000 deaths and displaced 2.4 million people and there no end in sight after almost a decade of bloodletting, vengeance and militancy.

Here's a brief timeline of key moments in the history of the Boko Haram crisis:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us