WORLD
1 MIN READ
Heavy rains in Sri Lanka hamper relief efforts in flood-hit villages
Relief and rescue efforts in disaster-hit areas are getting difficult as highways are buried under mud and roads are under water.
Heavy rains in Sri Lanka hamper relief efforts in flood-hit villages
Rescue efforts in inundated areas are challenging authorities in Sri Lanka, given the scale of the devastation. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 31, 2017

Heavy rains, highways buried under landslides and roads submerged under water are hampering efforts to get food, water and medicine to thousands of flood survivors in Sri Lanka, government officials and aid workers said on Tuesday.

The floods and landslides, triggered by torrential rains in recent days, have killed some 200 people and disrupted the lives of over half-a-million others. Over 80,000 people have been forced into temporary shelters and around 100 people remain missing.

The flooding has swept away hundreds of buildings and homes and inundated major roads, bridges and vast tracts of farmland - including tea and rubber plantations.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us