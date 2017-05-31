Heavy rains, highways buried under landslides and roads submerged under water are hampering efforts to get food, water and medicine to thousands of flood survivors in Sri Lanka, government officials and aid workers said on Tuesday.

The floods and landslides, triggered by torrential rains in recent days, have killed some 200 people and disrupted the lives of over half-a-million others. Over 80,000 people have been forced into temporary shelters and around 100 people remain missing.

The flooding has swept away hundreds of buildings and homes and inundated major roads, bridges and vast tracts of farmland - including tea and rubber plantations.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic reports.