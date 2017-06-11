WORLD
3 MIN READ
Pakistan PM to appear before anti-graft probe team
Nawaz Sharif and his children are accused of corruption in an ongoing case which has gripped Pakistan after the Panama Papers leak last year linked the family to offshore businesses.
Pakistan PM to appear before anti-graft probe team
The probe team has asked Nawaz Sharif to appear before it on June 15. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
June 11, 2017

Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will appear before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing allegations of corruption against his family, a government minister said on Sunday.

Sharif and his children are accused of graft in an ongoing case which has gripped Pakistan after the Panama Papers leak last year linked the family to offshore businesses.

"Yes, the government has received a letter by the Joint Investigation Team in which he has been directed to appear before this committee and he will appear in front of them," information and broadcast minister Marriyum Aurangzeb told a local news channel.

The letter, circulated on social media, is signed by the head of the JIT and asks Sharif to "appear and associate with the JIT on Thursday, June 15".

It also asks the prime minister to "bring all relevant record".

Pakistan's Supreme Court in April ordered a joint investigation team of anti-corruption officials, along with the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence and Military Intelligence, to probe the claims and issue a report within 60 days.

Pakistani cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has spearheaded the push against Sharif, has called on the prime minister to resign until the investigation is completed.

The controversy erupted with the publication of 11.5 million secret documents from Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca last year.

The leak documented the offshore dealings of many of the world's rich and powerful.

Three of Sharif's four children — his daughter and presumptive political heir Maryam, and his sons Hasan and Hussein — were implicated.

At the heart of the case is the legitimacy of the funds used by the Sharif family to purchase several high-end London properties via offshore companies.

The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party insists the wealth was acquired legally, through family businesses in Pakistan and the Gulf.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us