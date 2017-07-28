WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN expert to investigate attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania
In some traditional communities of Tanzania and other countries in Africa, albinos are thought to have magical properties, and their body parts can fetch thousands of dollars on the black market as ingredients in witch doctors' potions.
UN expert to investigate attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania
Albinism affects approximately one in 20,000 people worldwide and is more common in Sub-Saharan Africa, where it affects one in every 1,400 Tanzanians. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

The United Nations is investigating attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania, where at least 76 people have been killed during the past ten years.

The world body's independent expert on rights for people with albinism is touring the country, which has been one of the worst places in the world for the crime.

Albinism is a condition that leaves its afflicted with little or no pigment in their skin or eyes.

In some traditional communities of Tanzania and other countries in Africa, albinos, as they're often called, are thought to have magical properties, and their body parts can fetch thousands of dollars on the black market as ingredients in witch doctors' potions said to give the user wealth and good luck.

TRT World'sLucy Taylor reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us