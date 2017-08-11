POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey wins first men's world athletics championship gold
Turkish athlete Ramil Guliyev won gold in the 200 metre sprint in London. It was Turkey's first ever men's gold at the World Championships.
Turkey wins first men's world athletics championship gold
Ramil Guliyev celebrating his win in the men's 200m sprint at the 2017 World Championships, in London, August 10, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Turkish sprinter Ramil Guliyev was crowned world champion on Thursday in the 200 metres, giving Turkey its first gold medal at the 2017 World Championships in London, and the country's first men's gold in the history of the event.

Guliyev won in 20.09 seconds, ahead of South African Olympic champion Wayde van Niekerk, who took silver in 20.11 seconds. Trinidadian Jereem Richards settled for the bronze.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the champion.

"I heartily congratulate Ramil Guliyev, who made us all proud by winning the men's 200m gold final at the World Athletics Championships," the president tweeted.

Guliyev is a member of Turkey's Fenerbahce sports club. Club chairman Aziz Yildirim also congratulated Turkey's newest sporting hero.

"I was ready to cry tonight," Yildirim proudly said.

"We need to thank Azerbaijan as well," he added, as Guliyev was born in the central Asian state. "Ramil has been competing as the child of two states but one nation, and today he made us proud."

Guliyev thanked his supporters and said it was an "amazing race."

"I believed all year I could do it. I hope next time we will win medals in the Olympic Games," Guliyev said.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us