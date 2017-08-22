A television station in the United Arab Emirates has been accused of airing a fake new story which claimed that anti-government protests took place in Qatar.

According to the report by UAE-based Dubai TV, the protest took place in Qatar's capital Doha on Monday and alleged that Turkish troops based in the country used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

In a statement sent to Al Jazeera on Tuesday, Qatar's government press office dismissed the report as "fake news."

"This is just the latest example of fake news created by the blockading countries," Saif Al Thani, director of Qatar's government press office, said.

"The blockading countries are becoming increasingly desperate in their efforts to isolate Qatar because the international community has not been fooled by the smear campaign. They are now continuing their focus on public opinion, they are spending millions on creating fake news."

Dubai TV also claimed that a "curfew" had been imposed in certain parts of Doha after Qatari and Turkish soldiers fired tear gas at protesters.

During the broadcast, Dubai TV reporter Maryam Al Awadhi claimed to base her report on "sources within the Qatari opposition."

Twitter user @JnAlMarri tweeted the clip, saying, "What does media in Qatar have to say about this? For God's sake, who is willing to believe this?"

A Qatari government official quoted by Al Jazeera said: "It is obvious that this report is fiction and is part of a bucket of lies the blockading countries have been spreading against Qatar."

The Dubai TV story comes on the heels of Saudi-owned, Al Arabia TV, airing an animated video showing a Qatar Airways passenger jet being shot down.

This is the latest fracas over false media reports in the the ongoing dispute between Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other countries with Qatar.

These nations severed relations with Qatar on June 5, accusing the Gulf state of supporting terrorism based on its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

The dispute began in May when Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani was reported to have made statements on the state news agency supporting Iran. Doha said the statements were fabricated and disseminated via a hack.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision "unjustified." Kuwait, Turkey and the US have all urged a political solution as the bloc isolates Qatar using various ad hoc sanctions, including shutting down their airspace to Qataris and blocking import routes.

Qatar has said the measures taken against it were "unjustified and based on false claims and assumptions" and that it was facing a "campaign of lies that have reached the point of complete fabrication" aimed at putting the state "under guardianship."

Turkey has pressed on with its unequivocal backing of Doha in the crisis triggered by the political and economic isolation of Qatar by Gulf and other Arab states led by Saudi Arabia.

Turkey has also sent hundreds of cargo planes of aid to Qatar since the dispute broke out.