New Zealand has the highest teen suicide rate among wealthy countries
Wellington is trying to tackle the issue by boosting funding for anti-suicide programmes but critics say the roots of the problem have not been addressed.
New Zealand has the highest rate of teen suicide in the developed world. / AP
September 21, 2017

New Zealand is grappling with a damning statistic.

It has the highest rate of teen suicide in the developed world.

The United Nations says one in every 20 teenagers has attempted suicide.

According to data released by Chief Coroner Judge Deborah Marshall, 606 Kiwis committed suicide in the 2016-17 year, up from 579 the previous year and 564 the year before that.

Wellington is trying to tackle the issue by boosting funding for anti-suicide programmes but critics say the roots of the problem have not been addressed.

TRT World’s Kim Vinnell reports from New Zealand.

SOURCE:TRT World
