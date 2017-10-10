WORLD
3 MIN READ
Is the UN to blame for cholera in Haiti?
Significant outbreaks of cholera had never been recorded in Haiti before 2010. But then UN peacekeepers dumped raw sewage into the water supply.
Is the UN to blame for cholera in Haiti?
A little boy is held by his mother and a nurse as he receives treatment for cholera at the small and overwhelmed health clinic in Anse d'Hainault, Haiti, on October 14, 2016. (File Photo AP) / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 10, 2017

The UN's long-running mission in Haiti officially ended on Thursday.

But not without leaving behind a very controversial legacy – allegations that it had started a cholera epidemic that has claimed thousands of lives. 

The Caribbean nation of Haiti was free of cholera until 2010, when UN peacekeepers dumped infected sewage into a river, according to investigators.

Since then, the epidemic, thought to have been introduced by Nepali peacekeepers, has killed more than 10,000 people and infected another 800,000. The UN mission also faces allegations of sexual abuse of minors.

The UN Security Council decided that the nation was "safe enough" for the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) to leave. 

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon apologized in December for the role played by UN peacekeepers in starting an ongoing cholera outbreak in the country.

"We simply did not do enough with regards to the cholera outbreak and its spread in Haiti. We are profoundly sorry for our role." Ban said.

Ban apologised for the crisis but did not admit the guilt. 

"As miserable as our lives are we did not have cholera. But enter the UN. Boom, cholera," says Mario Gousse from the Haiti Support Group.

TRT World’sAnelise Borges takes a look at how the cholera epidemic destroyed the trust between locals and the body.

Cholera often causes severe diarrhoea that can lead to death through dehydration. It is spread through water and food that has come into contact with contaminated human faeces.

The epidemic was made worse by Haiti's lack of public health and sewage infrastructure, unsanitary conditions in camps hosting people who lost their homes in the earthquake, and hurricanes that caused  bacteria to spread through floodwater.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us