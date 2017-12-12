WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israel denies reports of air strike after two Palestinians killed in Gaza
The deaths came amid tensions between Palestinians and Israeli forces, following US President Donald Trump's announcement on Jerusalem.
Israel denies reports of air strike after two Palestinians killed in Gaza
Palestinian officials said the two men had been attacked by an Israeli drone while riding together through Beit Lahia on a single motorcycle. December 12, 2017 / Reuters
December 12, 2017

Two Palestinians were killed in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday with authorities in the Hamas-run territory blaming an Israeli strike, but Israel's military immediately denying the claim.

The circumstances of the incident, which occurred near Gaza's northern border with Israel, were initially unclear.

Palestinian health ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra said the two men were killed "in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza after an Israeli strike targeted a motorcycle."

The Israeli army immediately denied this, saying in a statement "contrary to Palestinian reports earlier today, the (army) did not attack in the northern Gaza Strip."

According to Al Jazeera, local media said the two men were members of Islamic Jihad, a group that fought alongside Hamas in the last war with Israel in 2014.

The deaths came amid tensions between Palestinians and Israeli forces following US President Donald Trump's announcement he would move the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and recognise the city as Israel's capital.

Four Gazans, including two Hamas members, have died since the announcement last Wednesday. Two were killed in clashes, while two others died in Israeli air strikes in response to rocket fire from Gaza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us