In Pictures: California wildfires continue to rage
WORLD
2 MIN READ
In Pictures: California wildfires continue to rageThe Thomas fire, which broke out in the western US state on December 4 has since travelled 43 kilometres and become the fifth-largest blaze in California's history.
In this early morning December 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, firefighters working on structure protection, keep a close eye on nearby flames atop Shepard Mesa Road in Carpinteria, California. / AP
December 13, 2017

Out-of-control California wildfires that have destroyed nearly 700 homes crept closer to the upscale hillside community of Montecito on Tuesday despite calmer winds that slowed its progress.

One of the several fires, the Thomas fire, which broke out in the western US state on December 4 near the community of Ojai, has since traveled 43 kilometres (26 miles) to become the fifth-largest blaze in state history. 

Officials said that while the conflagration charred another 1,000 hectares (2,500 acres) overnight, a break in the hot, dry Santa Ana winds on Tuesday sapped its forward momentum and allowed crews to prevent further damage to homes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us