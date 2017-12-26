Harry Kane set a new record for the most Premier League goals in a calendar year as the Tottenham Hotspur forward scored for the 37th time in 2017.

Kane's 22nd-minute header against Southampton at Wembley on Tuesday took him past Alan Shearer's previous record, which was set when he played for Blackburn Rovers in 1995.

The 24-year-old Kane admitted he was keen to break Shearer's record after he moved level with the former England star with a hat-trick in Tottenham's 3-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Kane now has 22 goals for Tottenham in all competitions this season.