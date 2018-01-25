WORLD
German far-right politician becomes Muslim
Far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) politician Arthur Wagner has converted to Islam, the party said on Wednesday. Whether he remains a member of the party known for its anti-Muslim rhetoric is unclear.
A sign at the convention of Germany's nationalist party AfD (Alternative for Germany) in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, April 22, 2017. / AP Archive
January 25, 2018

A politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, known for its anti-Muslim rhetoric, has resigned from its board and converted to Islam, the party said on Wednesday.

Arthur Wagner quit his AfD leadership post in the eastern state of Brandenburg. Whether he remains a member of the party, which says Islam is incompatible with Germany's constitution and wants a ban on minarets and the face-covering burqa, is unclear. Wagner has not commented on his situation, and sources are confused about his status within the party.

The AfD became Germany's third-largest party in parliament after last September's general election.

Earlier this month, an AfD lawmaker caused a furore after accusing police of "appeasing the barbaric, Muslim, rapist hordes of men" by tweeting in Arabic.

The party said it stood for the constitutional right of religious freedom, regardless of Wagner's conversion.

"Mr Wagner could also choose another religion," Daniel Friese, a spokesman of the party, said, noting that Wagner had resigned from the board two weeks ago.

"Mr Wagner resigned on January 11 from the state board on his own volition. Only afterwards was it known that he had converted to Islam," Friese said.

Wagner declined to comment on his conversion. "He does not want to speak with the press. He believes it is a private affair," the party spokesman said.

