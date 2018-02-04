WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime attacks kill 16 civilians in Idlib
Assad regime forces targeted Khan Assubul and Masaran villages of Idlib with barrel bombs although the city was declared a "de-escalation zone" last year.
Syrian regime attacks kill 16 civilians in Idlib
This January 30 file photo shows a marketplace after an airstrike in the de-escalation zone of Eriha district of Idlib, Syria on January 30, 2018. / AA
February 4, 2018

Sixteen civilians were killed on Saturday in bombings by Syrian regime forces in northern Idlib province.

"A barrel bomb attack by Assad regime on the village of Khan Assubul killed nine, and another attack on Masaran village killed seven civilians from the same family this evening," Mustafa Haj Yusuf, director in Idlib of the pro-opposition civil defense agency the White Helmets, said. 

He added that Saraqib district, along with Tell Mardikh, Kafr Amim, Masaran and Khan Assubul villages, were under heavy bombing.

Earlier in the day, seven people were killed in two regime airstrikes in Idlib.

Idlib province is the largest opposition-held area in Syria and is situated on the border with Turkey.

Although the city falls within a network of de-escalation zones – endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran – in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited, regime forces and their allies have been on the offensive since late October in the province.

The regime offensive in the region has displaced tens of thousands of people, who have fled toward areas close to the Turkish border.

In January, 211 civilians were killed, while 1,447 were injured in the attacks.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

While UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, Syrian regime officials say the death toll is closer to 10,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Brazil to join South Africa's genocide case against Israel
Ten people martyred in wildfires in Türkiye's Eskisehir: Forestry minister
Ukraine, Russia conclude Istanbul talks; Kiev pushes for leaders' summit by August
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us