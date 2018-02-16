Major landmarks around the world were lit up to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year on Friday.

Thousands celebrated the beginning of the Year of the Dog as the first day of the year which is seen as the most important.

Many Chinese began by praying to their gods in a tradition that nobody would miss.

The Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival is the country's most important traditional festival and sees many Chinese returning to their hometowns for family reunions and engaging in traditional activities.

In Beijing, people have ushered in the New Year with a bang during early hours of Friday by ringing bells and beating drums to bring good fortune for the year ahead.

Meanwhile in Taipei, people prayed for health, peace and fortune at the Longshan Temple.

This year, a large number of people travelled to Beijing's Badachu Park in a western suburb of the city to ring a bell that dates back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) and to beat a traditional drum.

"I came from Washington, DC to wish happiness and health for all Chinese people. Overseas Chinese like me hope China can be strong forever," said one returning tourist.

"I work abroad, so this year I brought my mother here to ring the bell and beat the drum. I wish my family and country could be better and better," said another.

In Russia's St. Petersburg, the Rostral Columns lit a flame especially for the Spring Festival marking the first time that the columns, which were built in the early 19th century, have been lit for a foreign festival.

Egypt's 187-metre Cairo Tower was also illuminated in red to celebrate the new year.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House also turned red for the celebrations.

A giant dog-shaped lantern also proudly took its place next to the opera house and was painted in the style of a Chinese traditional Qipao dress, bringing good wishes to local citizens and visitors for the Year of the Dog.