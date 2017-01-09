WORLD
Millions of Londoners face transport woes as Tube staff go on strike
Commuters used cars, boats, bicycles and buses to cope with a 24-hour walkout by underground station staff.
No services operated from mainline stations such as Victoria, Kings Cross and Waterloo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 9, 2017

Millions of Londoners faced hardship in getting to work on Monday as the London Underground station workers went on a day-long walkout, marking the beginning of a week of transportation strikes.

The strike by station staff brought to a standstill the majority of services of the capital's rail network, which carries up to 4.8 million commuters on peak days.

Commuters used cars, boats, bicycles and buses to cope with the 24-hour strike.

No services operated from mainline stations such as Victoria, Kings Cross and Waterloo.

Southern commuters have already suffered months of delays, cancellations and walkouts in Britain's worse rail disruption in decades, due to a row over whose role it should be to open and close doors on the trains.

Train drivers on Southern Rail are striking on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, bringing all rail services used by hundreds of thousands of passengers from the south coast and Gatwick Airport to London to a halt.

British Airways staff will also begin a strike for two days over pay on Tuesday, although the impact of the walkout is likely to be limited.

SOURCE:TRT World
