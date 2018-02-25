Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, considered by many to be one of the biggest names in Hindi cinema, has died after suffering a heart attack in Dubai, her family told PTI news agency on Sunday.

The shock death of the beloved Indian star in her mid-fifties, who reportedly passed away while attending her nephew's wedding in the emirate late Saturday night.

Indian political leaders and entertainers posted condolences and recollections of her work, with many colleagues and fans expressing shock at the sudden news.

Born Shree Amma Yanger Ayappan, Sridevi made her acting debut aged just four, and went on have a career spanning over four decades.

She appeared in a string of blockbuster hit films including Chandni, Mr India, Mawali and Tohfa.

She stopped acting for several years after her marriage to film producer Boney Kapoor but made a well-received comeback in 2012 with English Vinglish, about a middle-aged woman learning English.

She is survived by her husband and two daughters.

She was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth highest civilian award, for her services to the film industry.