Trump gives Liberian immigrants a year to leave US
The Trump administration is ending a program that allows citizens of Liberia living in the US to avoid deportation - but there is a one-year "wind-down" period to ease their return.
The protections for Liberian immigrants, which Trump had until March 30 to renew, will now expire March 31, 2019. / AP Archive
March 31, 2018

US President Donald Trump ordered an end to special legal status for certain immigrants from Liberia, including some who have lived in the United States for decades, citing improved conditions in the West African country. The special status would end on March 31, 2019.

"Liberia is no longer experiencing armed conflict and has made significant progress in restoring stability and democratic governance," according to a memorandum signed by Trump and released by the White House.

Trump has pursued a crackdown on legal and illegal immigration since becoming president.

Some Liberians have been eligible for either Temporary Protected Status or Deferred Enforced Departure since March 1991 due to civil wars, fragile political and economic conditions and an Ebola virus outbreak in 2014, the memorandum said.

"Liberia has also concluded reconstruction from prior conflicts, which has contributed significantly to an environment that is able to handle adequately the return of its nationals," Trump said.

"The 2014 outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease caused a tragic loss of life and economic damage to the country, but Liberia has made tremendous progress in its ability to diagnose and contain future outbreaks of the disease," he said.

A 12-month "wind-down" period starting March 31, 2018, would allow the Liberian government to prepare to re-integrate returning citizens and give time for affected Liberians to "make necessary arrangements," according to the memorandum, which was addressed to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Patrice Howard reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
