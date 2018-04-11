WORLD
4 MIN READ
UN court sentences ultranationalist Serb leader to 10 years
Vojislav Seselj is accused of war crimes during the former Yugoslavia's bloody conflict in the 1990s. But the sentence will have no impact on him as he had already served a dozen years in prison before returning to Belgrade in 2014.
UN court sentences ultranationalist Serb leader to 10 years
Vojislav Seselj says he has no remorse over his role in ex-Yugoslavia's wars. The ultra-nationalist adds that the idea of a "Greater Serbia" is as strong as ever. / AFP Archive
April 11, 2018

A United Nations court has partly overturned the acquittal of Serbian ultranationalist Vojislav Seselj on war crimes and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.

Seselj, accused of persecution, murder and torture during the former Yugoslavia's bloody conflict in the 1990s, was acquitted in 2016 of nine war crimes and crimes against humanity charges.

But because he had already been in prison for almost a dozen years before returning to Belgrade in 2014, Wednesday's sentencing will have no practical impact on him.

Seselj told the Associated Press on just prior to the reading of the verdict in The Hague, the Netherlands that "I don't care about the ruling. Now I'll go and have a siesta."

The prosecution had said that acquitting Seselj would have damaged the war crimes tribunal's legacy.

No regret

Seselj denies the allegations and in particular making two speeches highlighted by prosecutors in the indictment.

In one address, prosecutors say he encouraged Serbs "not to spare a person" at the siege of the Croat city of Vukovar. 

In another address a year later, he allegedly described Muslims as "excrement" in the Serbian town of Mali Zvornik.

"Lies," Seselj told AFP earlier this month, adding he did not regret his role in the conflict.

"We will never give up the idea of a Greater Serbia," Seselj said, adding his extreme right-wing Serbian Radical Party exists "to unite within the same state all the territories where the Serb people live".

'Fundamental errors'

In 2016, the judges in a split ruling said prosecutors had failed to prove "that there was a widespread and systematic attack against the non-Serb civilian population".

Although crimes were committed, Seselj was found not to be the "hierarchical superior" of his paramilitary forces after they came under the control of the Serbian army.

But prosecutors say the judges failed to give "sufficient reasons" for their conclusions.

The ruling was also heavily criticised by law experts, historians and in an unusually strong minority opinion by fellow judge Flavia Lattanzi.

"In the light of the fundamental errors," prosecutors urged appeals judges to quash the ruling and find Seselj "guilty as charged", sentence him, or to order a retrial.

Seselj remains defiant though. Asked whether he thought Serbia would hand him back to the court if his acquittal is overturned, he said: "You have to ask the authorities. Until now they did not want it. Neither for me, nor my collaborators."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us