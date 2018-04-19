TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
18 pro-coup soldiers get life sentence for killing Turkish hero Halisdemir
Ankara court hands out Fetullah Terrorist Organization-linked convicts to aggravated life sentences for murdering fellow officer Omer Halisdemir, who resisted the July 2016 defeated coup.
18 pro-coup soldiers get life sentence for killing Turkish hero Halisdemir
Omer Halisdemir, who was killed during the coup attempt night after he shot dead a senior coup plotter, became the symbol of the Turkish nation's resistance against the defeated coup. / AA
April 19, 2018

An Ankara court on Thursday handed down aggravated life sentences to 18 Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) convicts for their roles in the murder of a Turkish officer during the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey,  a judicial source said.

Omer Halisdemir was killed during the night of defeated coup on July 15, 2016, after he shot dead a senior coup plotter. 

He became the symbol of the Turkish nation's resistance against the coup bid.

Halisdemir shot pro-coup Brig Gen Semih Terzi in the head after the latter attempted to seize control of the Special Forces Command in capital Ankara. 

Pro-coup soldiers later killed Halisdemir.

FETO blamed for coup

Turkey says FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us