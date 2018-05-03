WORLD
2 MIN READ
India tops World Health Organization's air pollution list
According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, 14 Indian cities are among the world's 20 most polluted, with Dehli making no progress in tackling its pollution problem.
People collect recyclable materials as smoke billows from a burning garbage dump site in New Delhi, India, May 2, 2018. / Reuters
May 3, 2018

The most recent air pollution data from the World Health Organization gives India a dubious lead. Ten Indian cities lead the list of the 20-most polluted cities in the world.

The air quality database for 2016 was released by WHO on Wednesday and showed that the north Indian industrial city of Kanpur had the highest-measured levels of PM2.5, or small particulate matter.

India's capital, which once was the world's most polluted city, ranks sixth in the most recent list. But experts say the data does not show improvements in New Delhi's air quality, but rather that more Indian cities have toxic air.

The Indian capital has struggled to apply measures to clean its air over the last few years.

According to WHO around seven million people die every year from exposure to polluted air.

SOURCE:AP
