CULTURE
2 MIN READ
BTS first K-pop band to top Billboard album charts
The South Korean boy band BTS' album sold 135,000 units last week, making it the first K-pop group to reach No 1 on the Billboard top 200.
BTS first K-pop band to top Billboard album charts
BTS performs "Fake Love" at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. / AP
May 29, 2018

The South Korean boy band BTS is now the first K-pop group to reach No 1 on the Billboard top 200. 

Love Yourself: Tear sold 135,000 units for the week ending May 24, as tallied by Nielsen Music.  

According to Billboard, Love Yourself: Tear is also the first primarily foreign-language album to top the charts since Il Divo's Ancora in 2006.

The seven-member group, also known as the Bangtan Boys, has a devoted core of fans known as "the army" and its appeal has been likened to Beatlemania in the 1960s. 

BTS is at the heart of a global trend known as "Hallyu," or "Korean Wave." 

Their albums include Dark & Wild and 2 Kool 4 Skool.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us