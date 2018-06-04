WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber targets Afghan clerics, killing at least eight
A suicide bomber stuck a gathering of the country's top clerics in Kabul. The clerics had issued an Islamic ruling (fatwa), declaring that suicide attacks are "haram" – forbidden under Islamic law. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.
Security personnel block the road after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, June 4, 2018. / AP
June 4, 2018

A suicide bomber detonated explosives near Muslim clerics on Monday as they were leaving a giant tent in the west of Kabul where they had gathered to denounce terrorism and call for peace, security officials said.

Police said at least eight people had died in the attack, but added that the toll could rise.

Ghafor Aziz, police chief of Kabul's 5th District, said the blast was carried out by a suicide bomber who detonated his explosives near the entrance of a compound where the religious body, known as the Afghan Ulema Council, was meeting.

Later in the day, Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, without providing evidence of its involvement. 

"People were wounded, people were shouting," a witness told Reuters.

A series of bombings in Kabul that has killed dozens of people in recent months has shown no sign of easing during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

TRT World spoke with Kabul-based journalist Sultan Faizy for more details.

Ongoing war termed 'illegal'

According to the local Pajhwok Afghan News, around 2,500 clerics had gathered for Monday's event.

"Suicide attacks, explosions for killing people, division, insurgency, different types of corruption, robbery, kidnapping and any type of violence are counted as big sins in Islam and are against the order of Almighty Allah," the Afghan clerics said.

The religious scholars issued a joint fatwa (non-binding decree) at the gathering condemning the ongoing war in Afghanistan as "illegal which has no root in Sharia [Islamic law]."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
