Germany staved off an early World Cup exit by the finest of margins thanks to Toni Kroos's brilliant stoppage-time goal, but continue to trail an impressive Mexico side in Group F.

Belgium, meanwhile, produced one of the few free-scoring performances of the tournament so far with Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard in fine form for the Red Devils.

Never count Germany out

The world champions were staring elimination at the first hurdle at a World Cup for the first time since 1930 when Kroos stood over a free-kick with 94 minutes on the clock in Sochi.

One majestic swipe of the Real Madrid midfielder's right foot and Germany are suddenly a threat to win the competition again.

Down to 10 men after Jerome Boateng was given a second yellow card, Germany rallied for a 2-1 victory over Sweden on Saturday to suddenly revive its title defense thanks to a strike from Kroos that caught the Swedes by surprise and won't soon be forgotten in Germany.

"Happy of course. It was a tough game again today for us," Kroos said. "We suffered. ... If you don't score an early goal and we have the chances then it's going to be difficult until the end. It was, but now of course we're happy because I think we also deserved the victory."

"Of course this was a thriller, full of emotions and a rollercoaster ride right up until the final whistle," Germany coach Joachim Loew said.

TRT World'sPaul Scott reports from Moscow.

Brilliant Belgium

Two goals each for Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard helped Belgium to a 5-2 thrashing of Tunisia on Saturday that showcased their attacking verve and star quality and put them firmly on course for the World Cup knockout phase.

Despite topping Group G with six points and a goal difference of plus-six there is still the slimmest of chances Belgium might yet not qualify, though even a heavy defeat in their final game against England would be extremely unlikely to derail them.

An English victory over Panama on Sunday would send England and Belgium through while a draw would be enough to confirm Belgium's progress.

Mexico making noise

One of the best supported nations in Russia, Mexican fans have flooded across the Atlantic in tens of thousands and their side are making just as big an impression on the pitch.

After the emotional highs of beating Germany in their opening game, there was no hangover in Rostov as Juan Carlos Osorio's men kept South Korea at arm's length despite some rough treatment from the Asians and deservedly claimed another three points.

Work still needs to be done with Mexico needing to avoid defeat against Sweden to be sure of making the last 16 for the seventh straight World Cup.

South Korea shaken

South Korea coach Shin Tae-yong admitted his defence had been shaken during their 2-1 World Cup Group F loss to Mexico on Saturday which left the Asian side on the brink of elimination after two games.

South Korea still have a slim chance of reaching the last 16 on goal difference if they beat defending champions Germany and Mexico beat Sweden in the final round of Group F matches.

South Korea, who have won only one of their last 11 World Cup fixtures, reached the knockout phase most recently in 2010.

To achieve that result again, Shin believes his players must acquire more experience.

Mexico leads Group F with six points, and Germany and Sweden both have three. Mexico faces Sweden and Germany takes on winless South Korea in the final group matches.

Crazy as it seems, all four teams still have a chance to advance on the final day.

Germany's victory puts them back on track to advance to the knockout stage if it can get a win against South Korea and have a better goal differential than the Swedes or Mexico depending on the outcome of their final match.

Even if it does advance, Germany may be looking at being the No. 2 team from the group and potentially a matchup with Brazil in the round of 16.