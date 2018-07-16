Thunderstorms at Lake Victoria in east Africa causes more than 5,000 deaths every year.

It is the largest lake in Africa with thunderstorms and lightning a common occurrence.

However, an engineer from Kenya has come up with a low-cost way of keeping people safe.

Since many homes and buildings close to the lake are not equipped for lightening strikes, the levels of danger are high.

Local people say buying what's called a lightning arrester to protect their homes is too expensive.

TRT World's Philip Owira reports on engineer Meshack Kobul's cheaper alternative.