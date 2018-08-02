WORLD
3 MIN READ
Everybody survives plane crash in northern Mexico
The Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet crashed in heavy rain soon after take-off in Mexico Durango state on Tuesday. There were no fatalities among the 103 passengers and crew on board.
Everybody survives plane crash in northern Mexico
Smoke billows above an Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet which crash-landed in Mexico's northern state of Durango, as seen in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. July 31, 2018. / Reuters
August 2, 2018

Investigators including US officials began sifting through the wreckage of an Aeromexico-operated passenger jet on Wednesday for clues to what caused it to crash in Mexico's state of Durango, the head of the country's civil aviation agency said.

All 103 passengers and crew survived when the Mexico City-bound Embraer 190 passenger jet smashed into scrubland near the runway during takeoff on Tuesday, evacuating the plane before it caught fire. Nearly everyone on the flight suffered minor injuries, according to Mexican officials.

TRT World'sKieran Burke has more.

Most on board released from hospital

Sixty-four people have been released from hospitals, Aeromexico said in a Wednesday morning Twitter post.

Two people were in critical condition, including the pilot and a minor, the state health department said.

Luis Gerardo Fonseca, director of Mexico's civil aviation agency, told broadcaster ADN40 that members of his team began working at the site of the crash around 7am local time (1200 GMT), along with representatives of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Representatives of Embraer SA and the maker of the plane's engines, General Electric Co, are also assisting, Fonseca said.

Officials said it was too early to say what caused the crash of flight number 2431, but investigators were expected to look into wind shear - a downdraft from storm clouds known as a microburst - as a potential factor.

Although rare, extremely violent and localized gusts can cause problems for even the most modern plane during takeoff and landing, when planes are most vulnerable to sudden weather changes.

Experts say most airline crashes are caused by a combination of human and technical factors.

It can take safety investigators months to piece together the complex chain of events leading to an accident.

Determining the cause of the Durango crash may be made easier by the location of the crash, which should allow easy access to evidence, including the two flight recorders, one for cockpit voice recordings and the other for flight data.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us