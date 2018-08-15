TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Qatar promises $15B investment in Turkey — presidency
The announcement came after Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani held lunchtime talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Qatar promises $15B investment in Turkey — presidency
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his Qatari counterpart Ali Sharif al Emadi holding lunchtime talks in Ankara, August 15, 2018. / AA
August 15, 2018

Qatar on Wednesday promised to make a $15 billion investment in Turkey, which has been badly hit by a currency crisis amid a widening diplomatic standoff with the United States, officials said. 

“Qatar has pledged $15 billion of direct investments in Turkey,” presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin wrote on Twitter. 

“Turkish-Qatari relations are based on solid foundations of true friendship and solidarity,” he said.

The announcement came after Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani held lunchtime talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. 

Tweeting later on Wednesday, al Thani also announced the investment: "We are together with Turkey and our brothers there, who stand by Qatar and problems of the Ummah."

Al Thani said they have announced an investment project package worth $15 billion in Turkey which has a "productive, strong and solid economy".

Turkish Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and his Qatari counterpart Ali Sharif al Emadi were also present at the talks in the capital Ankara.

TRT World'sCraig Copetas explains what it means for the Turkish economy.

Turkey and Qatar, a close US ally, have become close economic and political partners in recent times. 

Turkey has been rocked in recent days by a sharp decline in the value of its lira after US President Donald Trump tweeted last Friday that Washington was doubling aluminium and steel tariffs for Ankara. 

Washington’s move came during an ongoing dispute over Turkey’s holding of an American pastor for two years on charges of military espionage and spying for terror groups.

In response, Erdogan has called for a boycott of US electrical goods while Ankara has sharply hiked tariffs on some US goods.

TRT World's Mobin Nasir explains Turkey's measures to deal with the pressure on its economy. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us