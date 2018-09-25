The UN Security Council currently serves the interests of its five permanent members holding veto rights, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

The five members of the Council, the US, Russia, China, France and Britain are, "standing idle to the oppression in other parts of the world," Erdogan said in his address to the 73rd session of UN General Assembly.

The Turkish president has long advocated for reforming the structure of the Security Council, pushing the motto, "The world is bigger than five."

TRT World'sEdiz Tiyansan reports.

Erdogan said the UN has carried out work and achieved considerable successes over its 73-year history.

"However, it is also a fact that over time the United Nations moved away from meeting the expectations of humanity for peace and welfare," he added.

Erdogan said past "massacres" in Bosnia, Rwanda and Somalia, recent ones in Myanmar and ongoing ones in Palestine, have all taken place before the eyes of the Security Council.

"Those who do not raise their voices against the oppression of the Palestinians, their efforts even to reduce assistance for them, are only increasing the courage of the oppressors," he added, referring to the recent US decision to cut aid to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

Turkey will continue to stand with the "oppressed" Palestinians and will protect the historical and legal status of Jerusalem, Erdogan said.

Limiting the reform of the UN to the budget only will neither contribute to the solution of real problems nor make anybody happy, he said.

The president added there is a need for increasing UN efficiency "which I find very important for the future of the world, on its fundamental areas of duty, which are security, development and social equality."

"When the assets of the wealthiest 62 people in the world amount to the assets of half of the world’s population of 3.6 billion people, this means there is a problem," Erdogan said.

He called for establishing a new global system at the UN that will be the voice of implementer of humankind’s expectation for justice.

'More abundant, flexible support'

Erdogan said Turkey continues its efforts towards a fairer world while implementing a global humanitarian diplomacy.

He recalled that Turkey hosts 4 million refugees, 3.5 million of which are Syrian, and provides them with services that are "incomparable" elsewhere in the world.

The total amount Turkey has spent for Syrian refugees alone is at $32 billion.

"However, so far, the external support we have received is $600 million from international organisations and €1.7 billion from the EU until now," Erdogan said.

Turkey's efforts within UN

Erdogan said Turkey has contributed substantially to the UN in regards to the Gulf crisis, people in Arakan – northern Rakhine State, Myanmar – racism, xenophobia and Islamophobia and also Syria.

He said Turkey tries to make Syria a peaceful country again by means of support for Geneva and Astana talks that aim to find a peaceful solution to the Syrian crisis.

"By clearing the Jarablus and Al Rai regions from Daesh, and Afrin region from PKK/PYD/YPG terrorist organisations, we have turned an area of 4,000 kilometres into a safe and peaceful place for millions of Syrians," Erdogan said.

He added Turkey has prevented "bloody assaults" by Bashar al Assad's regime against the de-escalation area in Idlib, having signed the Sochi deal with Russia.

Hinting at US support for PYD/YPG, the Syrian affiliate of the PKK terror organisation, Erdogan said, "Those who equip terrorists with tens of thousands of trucks and thousands of cargo planes' load of arms for the sake of their tactical interests will most definitely feel sorrow in the future."

FETO 'exports terror to world'

Erdogan said all terrorist organisations do not obtain their power from their armed actions, rather some hide behind "glossy concepts" such as education, welfare and dialogue, and continue operations as NGOs or businesses.

"Through the support of our people to our resolute struggle over the last five years, we have eliminated the majority of FETO [terrorist organisation] in our country. "

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen were behind the defeated coup in Turkey on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 wounded.

He said countries have heeded Turkey's warnings and learned from its lessons and are deciphering the organisation and expelling it from their lands.

However, some states, including the US and European countries, "have not understood the danger."

"For instance, the amount of funds that the FETO terrorist organisation receives in 27 US states from the government budget solely by charter schools is $763 million," he added.

Erdogan said FETO leader Gulen "exports terror" to 160 countries from his residence in the US state of Pennsylvania and urged world nations to be watchful and take action against the terror group.

Turkey backs constructive dialogue

Erdogan said trade wars have harmed humanity in every period.

"None of us can remain silent to the arbitrary cancellation of commercial agreements, the spreading prevalence of protectionism and the use of economic sanctions as weapons.

"The negative effects of these twisted developments will eventually affect all countries," he added.

The president called on countries to work together to prevent damage to the world trade regime as a result of such unilateral decisions.

Erdogan also called for an institution within the UN for the youth.

"As Turkey, we propose establishing a UN Youth Organization as soon as possible and suggest Istanbul, one of the symbolic cities of world history, as its headquarters," he added.