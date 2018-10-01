BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Aston Martin narrows $6B IPO range after investor response
James Bond's favourite Aston Martin has reduced the estimated maximum price for its initial public offering this week, valuing the company at lower market value from a previous maximum.
Aston Martin narrows $6B IPO range after investor response
An Aston Martin logo is seen at a dealership in central London, Britain August 29, 2018. / Reuters Archive
October 1, 2018

Luxury British carmaker Aston Martin has cut the upper end of its initial public offering price range to $26.10 per share, giving it a potential market value of up to $6 billion, following mixed feedback from investors.

Aston Martin had initially set a range of $22.83 to $29.36 pounds per share, but said on it Monday it had narrowed this to $24.14 to $26.10 and that it had enough bid interest to cover all the shares being sold at this level.

"Feedback was mixed," said one person familiar with the deal saying investors were worried about the execution of the roll out of new models but were impressed by the management.

"Bottom of the range is the only level that might work."

Aston Martin, famed for making the sports car driven by fictional secret agent James Bond, said it expected to close the IPO books at midday London time on Tuesday.

Bankers say that IPOs generally need twice as many bids as shares on offer to be successful.

Several multi-billion European IPOs got off to a cautious start last week when crowd-lending platform Funding Circle traded down on its debut while Swiss packaging company SIG Combibloc booked gains.

On Monday, German brake systems maker Knorr-Bremse also said it had attracted bids for all shares on offer in its initial public offering planned for later this month.

Based on around 57 million shares being sold, a free float of 25 percent, the listing would give the company a market capitalisation of up to around $6 billion.

Depending on where it prices within the range, Aston Martin may just make it into the FTSE 100 after its flotation and will be the first car maker in the blue-chip index since Jaguar.

The company is selling around 25 percent of its stock in the first IPO by a British carmaker for decades.

The flotation follows a sale of shares by its main owners, Kuwaiti and Italian private equity groups.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us