WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli military approves framework for Gaza occupation plan
News of the military's approval of the plan comes hours after Hamas said a senior delegation had arrived in Cairo for "preliminary talks" with Egyptian officials on a temporary truce.
Israeli military approves framework for Gaza occupation plan
Israel's Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir authorises the Gaza occupation concept. / AP
August 13, 2025

Israel’s military Chief of Staff has approved the “main framework” for an operational plan to occupy Gaza, the army said on Wednesday.

A military statement said that Eyal Zamir authorised the plan during a meeting with the General Staff Forum, representatives of the ISA (Israel’s internal security agency), and other commanders.

“During the discussion, the IDF’s (army) actions to date were presented, including the strike in the Zeitoun area that began yesterday (Tuesday),” the statement added.

It noted that “the central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon.”

RelatedTRT Global - Netanyahu vows to pursue 'historic and spiritual mission' for 'Greater Israel' plan

Intense Israeli attacks

Recommended

Gaza's civil defence agency said Israeli air strikes on Gaza City have intensified in recent days, with the residential neighbourhoods of Zeitoun and Sabra hit "with very heavy air strikes targeting civilian homes, possibly including high-rise buildings".

The Netanyahu government's plans to expand the Gaza war after more than 22 months of fighting have sparked an international outcry as well as domestic opposition.

UN-backed experts have warned of widespread famine unfolding in the territory, where Israel has drastically curtailed the amount of humanitarian aid it allows in.

Israel's genocidal war in Gaza has killed at least 61,599 Palestinians, according to figures from the health ministry in Gaza.

RelatedTRT Global - UN chief warns Israel over reports of sexual abuse by armed forces
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us