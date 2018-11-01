A total of 260,000 Syrian nationals have returned to a swathe of land in northern Syria where Turkey carried out operation "Euphrates Shield" to clear the area of terrorist elements, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said onThursday.

The military operation was launched in August 2016 to eliminate the presence of Daesh in northern Syria, near the border of Turkey.

Turkey sent ground troops, tanks and warplanes to support Free Syrian Army (FSA) rebels, push Daesh away from its border, and stop the advance of YPG, a Syrian opposition group which is supported by the US but is considered by Turkey to be affiliated with the PKK, a designated terror outfit.

"The terror group is digging ditches in Manbij as they have done in Afrin, despite promises made for PKK/PYD/YPG's withdrawal from Manbij," Akar told lawmakers in the planning and budget commission.

"The terror group YPG/PKK should know that it will be buried in the trenches it has dug," he said.

Akar added that Turkey still faced terror threats as Iraqi and Kurdish regional governments have not taken effective steps against PKK.

"In this regard, our operations will continue until the terror threat from Iraqi territories is defeated," said Akar.

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the US focuses on the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the city to stabilize the region in the northeast of Aleppo province in northern Syria.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the death of some 40,000 people, including those of women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.