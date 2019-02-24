WORLD
Cuba votes in referendum on new constitution
More than eight million Cubans are registered to vote in a referendum the government has turned into a plebiscite on the "irrevocable" role of socialism in the island nation.
Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel prepares to vote after his wife Lis Cuesta during a referendum to approve or reject the new constitution in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, Feberuary 24, 2019. / AP
February 24, 2019

Cubans began voting in a referendum on a new constitution on Sunday with the backdrop of mounting pressure from the United States and continued support for the socialist government of Venezuela.

"We Cubans are voting for our new constitution, we're voting for Latin America and the Caribbean," President Miguel Diaz-Canel said when placing his vote.

"We're also voting for Venezuela, we're defending Venezuela because in Venezuela the continent's dignity is in play."

Some 25,000 electoral colleges opened their doors at 7:00 am [local time] on a calm day. 

Results are expected on Monday afternoon.

TRT World's Ed Augustin reports from Havana.

'They look like clowns'

Diaz-Canel hit out at the presidents of Colombia, Chile and Paraguay for joining Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Saturday when he led an attempt to force humanitarian aid across the Colombian border into Venezuela.

"A group of presidents on the Colombian border, they look like clowns," said Diaz-Canel.

Cuba has been trying to galvanise international support for its ally and against "United States military aggression."

Maduro claims the humanitarian aid, mostly supplied by Washington, is a smokescreen for a US invasion.

"Today we're going to have a victory that is ours, that is Latin America's and Caribbean's and also a victory for Venezuela, important support for Venezuela," said Diaz-Canel.

Socialist ideology

Cuba's vote comes after the latest attack on socialism by US President Donald Trump, who last week said socialist ideology is "dying."

But analyst Carlos Alzugaray told AFP news agency that Trump's words served only to boost those voting in favour of the new constitution, which reiterates the central role of socialism and communism in the country.

"Many people, seeing his quotes, will vote yes because they want to defend their independence against the US threat," said Alzugaray.

The new constitution, replacing the 1976 version, recognises a limited role for the free market and private investment, but only under the control of the Communist Party.

It enshrines socialism as the country's only ideology, something that has been criticised by the Catholic church.

'No to a regime'

Cuba's banned opposition, which normally calls for the abstention at elections or spoiling of ballot sheets, has this time campaigned for a no vote.

"It is obvious that this goes beyond a no to a constitution, it's a no to a regime which aims to perpetuate itself in power," dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer told AFP.

The referendum contains only two options: yes or no to the new constitution.

"Two options, one which favours the regime and the other which represents the only opportunity the people have had in years to say no," added Ferrer.

SOURCE:AFP
