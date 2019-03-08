POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Albanian gambling ban sees over 4,000 betting joints shut down
The government's decision has shut more than 4,000 shops, made 8,000 people unemployed, while the loss of revenue to the state is $51 million dollars a year.
Albanian gambling ban sees over 4,000 betting joints shut down
Deserted betting shops, and closed gambling businesses, in central Tirana, dozens of premises stand empty / TRTWorld
March 8, 2019

Albania’s parliament passed a law last year, banning sports betting and other forms of gambling from the start of 2019 in a bid to tackle addiction among gamblers and match-fixing in sports competitions, while also protecting household finances.

At one time there were 50 casinos operating in Tirana but currently there's only one. The government's decision has shut more than 4,000 shops, made 8,000 people unemployed, while the loss of revenue to the state is $51 million dollars a year.

Still, traditional practices are popular, and the betting association expects illegal gambling to carry on despite the ban.

TRT World’s Iolo ap Dafydd reports.

Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us