CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Paul McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival
The 77-year-old last played the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage in 2004.
Paul McCartney to headline 50th Glastonbury Festival
Paul McCartney, 77-year-old has recorded one of his most ambitious albums in years, "Egypt Station". / AFP Archive
November 19, 2019

Former Beatle Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival, the pinnacle of Britain’s pop music calendar, for its 50th anniversary next year, organisers said on Monday.

The 77-year-old last played the festival’s famous Pyramid Stage in 2004.

“Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary,” said Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis.

McCartney, who will play the Saturday night slot on June 27, said he was excited to be part of the anniversary celebrations.

“See ya next summer!” he tweeted.

Famed for its left-wing ethos and often mud-soaked surroundings, Glastonbury Festival started in 1970, the same year the Beatles split up.

Founder Michael Eavis has said one of his biggest regrets was turning down another ex-Beatle, guitarist George Harrison, when he had the chance to book him for Glastonbury a few years before he died in 2001.

Tickets for the 2020 event went on sale in October and were sold out in just over half an hour, according to the festival’s website.

Glastonbury Festival was founded by dairy farmer Eavis, 83, and his late wife Jean in 1970, after they were inspired by the Bath Festival of Blues. Marc Bolan played the first event, which had an entry charge of 1 pound with free milk included.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us