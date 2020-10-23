BIZTECH
UK signs post-Brexit trade deal with Japan
Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and UK Trade Minister Liz Truss sign agreement in Tokyo, which is touted to boost trade between the two countries by $19.5 billion.
Britain's Trade Secretary Elizabeth Truss and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi pose with documents at a signing ceremony of the UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in Tokyo, Japan, on October 23, 2020. / Reuters
October 23, 2020

Britain and Japan have signed a trade deal at a ceremony in Tokyo, marking London's first major post-Brexit agreement as it holds an intense round of negotiations with the European Union.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and UK Trade Minister Liz Truss signed the agreement on Friday. 

Truss said in a statement that Friday's signing was "a landmark moment for Britain" that "strengthens ties with a like-minded democracy, key ally, and major investor."

"It secures major wins that would be impossible as part of the EU and brings together two of the world's most technologically advanced nations," her ministry added in a statement.

The deal covers sectors from food to textiles and tech and largely replicates the existing EU-Japan arrangement, which will no longer apply to Britain at the end of this year.

The British government has touted it as a chance to boost trade between the two countries by $19.5 billion.

UK-EU talks 

It is due to take effect on January 1 – the end of a transition period in which London and Brussels are trying to thrash out the terms of their new relationship.

Britain and the European Union resumed their fraught talks on Thursday after the UK ended a week of threats to abandon the long-running negotiations.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London with negotiators vowing to work around the clock to salvage a trade deal and avert potential economic chaos at the end of the year – although key sticking points still remain.

Britain formally left the EU in January this year, following a 2016 seismic referendum that saw voters opt to end five decades of European integration.

But under the terms of its divorce, the country will only be free of EU structures from 2021.

Japan parliament to ratify deal  

The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has been trumpeted by London as a sign to Brexit opponents that agreements can be struck elsewhere.

Japan's parliament will still need to ratify the deal by the end of the year for it to come into effect.

UK-Japanese trade was worth more than £30 billion last year, according to the British government, and their agreement has a particular focus on the food and drink, finance, and tech sectors.

