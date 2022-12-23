The weeklong Shariff Kabunsuan Festival, themed ‘one heritage, one culture, endless possibilities’, concluded earlier this week in Cotabato City in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), the Philippines.

This year marked the festival's third edition, aimed at honouring the Bangsamoro people’s “solidarity, creativity and resiliency”.

The celebration included highlights often seen at Philippine festivals, such as a street-dancing parade, bazaars, performances and fashion presentations.

“We must always remember that development is built on the foundation of peace and cooperation. It is an effort in which everyone must participate,” Chief Minister Ahod ‘Al Haj Murad’ Ebrahim said.

He further stated that the Bangsamoro would not exist without Shariff Kabunsuan’s arrival.

Cotabato City had seen more history than any other municipality in Mindanao. Shariff Kabunsuan, an Arab missionary from Johore, arrived on the banks of the Masla Pulangi, today known as the Rio Grande de Mindanao, in the 16th century, marking the beginning of the region’s history.

The region's indigenous people later embraced Islam, and as a result, the sultanates of Maguindanao, Rajah Buayan and Kabuntalan were established.

A host of different events, such as Shariff Kabungsuwan’s arrival simulation, Quran reading exhibition and cultural and heritage booths, among others, were showcased throughout five days, starting December 15.

Earlier in January, the Philippines’ Muslim region celebrated its third founding anniversary, highlighting the breakthroughs of the regional government in achieving peace and development and reforming the Bangsamoro during the past three years.

The BARMM was created after the signing of the Bangsamoro Organic Law in 2018.

In early 2019, it was ratified through a plebiscite as a result of two decades-long peace negotiations between the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Philippines government.

A year later, the region passed the Bangsamoro Administrative Code, which marks January 21 as the Bangsamoro Foundation Day, and declared it a non-working holiday.