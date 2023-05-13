TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior PKK terrorist in Syria's Hol
The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralises Haydar Demirel, a self-proclaimed general manager of the Hol province of the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation during an operation in Syria.
Turkish intelligence 'neutralises' senior PKK terrorist in Syria's Hol
The terrorist, who had been followed by MIT since 2020, was “neutralised” while training PKK/YPG members in the northern town of Tal Hamis in Syria / Photo: AA Archive
May 13, 2023

A senior PKK/YPG terrorist has been "neutralised" in a Turkish intelligence operation in northern Syria, according to security sources.

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralised" Haydar Demirel on Saturday, code-named Bager Turk and the terror group's so-called general manager of the Hol province in northern Syria, according to security sources who requested anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The terrorist, who had been followed by MIT since 2020, was "neutralised" while training PKK/YPG members in the northern town of Tal Hamis in Syria.

According to the sources, Demirel joined the terror group in 1993, received training from its convicted ringleader Abdullah Ocalan between 1993 and 1994, and then took part in various terrorist activities.

RelatedTürkiye's President vows to 'drain terror swamp'
RelatedPKK supporters attack Turkish election observers in Netherlands
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us