TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
PKK supporters attack Turkish election observers in Netherlands
Dutch police intervened against attackers, who shouted slogans in favour of PKK and its convicted ringleader after assaulting observers in Amsterdam.
PKK supporters attack Turkish election observers in Netherlands
Police rushed to the scene and intervened with batons and dogs against the attackers, who shouted slogans in favor of the PKK and its convicted ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan. / Photo: AA
May 8, 2023

A group that included supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation has attacked observers as voting in Türkiye's May 14presidential and parliamentary elections took place in the Netherlands' capital, Amsterdam.

The group, which included PKK supporters, assaulted ballot box observers of the People's Alliance as polls were closing at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre on Sunday.

Police rushed to the scene and intervened with batons and dogs against the attackers, who shouted slogans in favour of the PKK and its convicted ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan.

They maintained security in the area until the process of closing the ballot boxes, counting the votes and envelopes and putting them in sacks and sealing them was completed.

RelatedPKK terror group supporters in Sweden continue anti-Türkiye provocations

Early voting

The voting process at customs gates and overseas representations began on April 27. The elections in Türkiye will take place on May 14.

On the presidential ballot, voters will choose between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is seeking reelection, and Kemal Kilicdaroglu, Muharrem Ince, and Sinan Ogan as other candidates.

Meanwhile, 24 political parties and 151 independent candidates are vying for seats in the 600-member Turkish parliament.

RelatedAt least 1.7M attend mass rally in Istanbul for Turkish President Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us