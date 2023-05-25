WORLD
Iran unveils new ballistic missile Kheibar with 2,000 km range
Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani says the missile was unveiled as part of moves to "provide comprehensive support to our friends and countries that are on the path of fighting against the domination system."
A handout picture provided by Iran's Defence Ministry on May 25, 2023, shows the testing of the fourth generation Khorramshahr ballistic missile, named Kheibar, at an undisclosed location. / Photo: AFP
May 25, 2023

Iran's defence ministry unveiled a new ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 kilometres (1,242 miles) and a capacity to carry warheads weighing over a tonne.

The Kheibar missile –– the latest version of the Khorramshahr which is Iran's longest-range missile to date –– was unveiled on Thursday alongside a replica of the Al Aqsa mosque in occupied east Jerusalem, in a live broadcast on state television.

Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani said the missile was unveiled as part of moves to "provide comprehensive support to our friends and countries that are on the path of fighting against the domination system."

State news agency IRNA said the Kheibar is "a liquid fuel missile with a range of 2,000 kilometres and a 1,500 kilogrammes warhead."

According to state media, the speed of the high-mobility tactical missile "can reach Mach 16 outside the atmosphere and Mach 8 inside the atmosphere."

RelatedIran's Paveh missile: A threat to US military bases in the Persian Gulf

Its name references the ancient town of Kheibar –– located in modern-day Saudi Arabia.

Days after the Khorramshahr was unveiled in 2017, then US president Donald Trump issued a stark warning at Tehran, casting growing uncertainty over whether a nuclear deal clinched with Iran would survive.

The 2015 deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, gave Iran relief from international sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear programme.

But the deal collapsed in 2018 after the United States unilaterally withdrew from it and reimposed sanctions, prompting Iran to suspend the implementation of its own commitments to curb nuclear activity including uranium enrichment.

In January 2020, Iran launched a missile attack on US forces at the Ain al Assad military base in Iraq's Anbar province, days after a US drone strike at Baghdad airport killed revered Revolutionary Guard commander Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi lieutenant Abu Mahdi al Muhandis.

RelatedIran has developed hypersonic ballistic missile: IRGC commander
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
