WORLD
2 MIN READ
NATO sends hundreds of more troops to Kosovo as tensions escalate
Tensions have gripped Kosovo with protesters and security forces clashing in the northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.
NATO sends hundreds of more troops to Kosovo as tensions escalate
At least 30 NATO soldiers have so far been injured in clashes. / Photo: AFP
May 30, 2023

The NATO chief has announced the deployment of an additional 700 troops in Kosovo due to the ongoing tensions.

The alliance will put a battalion from the reserve forces on heightened alert so it can also be deployed if needed, Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference on Tuesday along with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Stoltenberg condemned the violence, saying that "such attacks are unacceptable and must stop."

He warned that NATO troops "will take all necessary actions to maintain a safe and secure environment for all citizens in Kosovo."

His remarks came after at least 30 NATO soldiers were injured in clashes.

Eleven Italian and 19 Hungarian soldiers with the NATO peacekeeping mission in Kosovo (KFOR) sustained multiple injuries, including fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices.

Three Hungarian soldiers were also wounded by firearms, but their injuries are not life-threatening, KFOR said on Tuesday.

The injured personnel are currently under observation at a health facility.

Meanwhile, more than 53 civilians were injured from shock bombs and tear gas, according to hospital sources.

RelatedNATO deploys soldiers as Serbs gather anew in northern Kosovo after clashes

Growing tensions

Tensions have gripped Kosovo with protesters and security forces clashing in the northern Serb-dominated municipalities over the election of ethnic Albanian mayors.

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia whose 2008 declaration of independence Belgrade does not recognise.

Ethnic Albanians make up most of the population, but Kosovo has a restive Serb minority in the north of the country bordering Serbia.

The United States and most European Union nations have recognised Kosovo's independence from Serbia while Russia and China have sided with Belgrade.

RelatedTürkiye calls for calm in Kosovo as clashes injure 25 NATO soldiers
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan loses right to ancestral property worth billions
Brazil’s president sounds alarm over multilateralism crisis, condemns Gaza genocide at BRICS summit
Samsung expects steep drop in operating profits on US chip woes
Authorities in Kenya say at least 11 died, dozens injured in protests
In pictures: Texas grapples with complicated rescue efforts as death toll from floods jumps past 100
US has scheduled Iran talks after strikes and ceasefire — Trump
Trump says he will send more weapons to Ukraine to 'defend themselves'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US DOJ, FBI say Epstein left no "client list," died by suicide, not murder — report
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Türkiye rejects French criticism of ongoing judicial processes as 'interference'
UN says over 700,000 people displaced in Gaza since March
Trump announces new wave of tariffs on 14 countries, including Japan and South Korea
TRNC inks protocol with Turkish Airlines, AJet to boost tourism
US remains in contact with Iran 'both directly and indirectly' on potential deal: White House
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us