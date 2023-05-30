Dozens of NATO troops have been deployed in northern Kosovo as ethnic Serbs gathered anew in front of a town hall in Zvecan following violent clashes with peacekeepers that left 30 soldiers injured.

The NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR) soldiers wearing full riot gear have put a metal barrier around the municipal building in Zvecan and are stopping several hundred ethnic Serbs from entering, according to an AFP journalist on Tuesday.

Three armoured vehicles of the ethnic Albanian Kosovo police — whose presence always stirs controversy in Serb-majority northern areas — remained parked in front of the town hall.

Serbs — who account for about six percent of Kosovo's population — boycotted last month's elections in northern towns where they are in a majority, allowing ethnic Albanians to take control of local councils despite a minuscule turnout of under 3.5 percent of voters.

Many Serbs are demanding the withdrawal of Kosovo police forces, as well as the ethnic Albanian mayors they do not consider their true representatives.

Tensions flared after ethnic Serbs tried to force their way into the Zvecan town hall on Monday, but were repelled as Kosovo police fired tear gas to disperse the crowd.

The NATO-led KFOR at first tried to separate protesters from the police, but later started to disperse the crowd using shields and batons. Protesters responded by hurling rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at the soldiers.

A total of 30 peacekeepers were wounded in the clashes, including "fractures and burns from improvised explosive incendiary devices", KFOR said in a statement.

Demonstrators 'hurt'

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said 52 demonstrators were hurt, three of them "seriously". Five Serbs were arrested for taking part in the clashes, according to Kosovo police.

"To avoid the clashes between the parties and to minimise the risk of the escalation, KFOR peace-keepers prevented threats to the lives of Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo Albanians," KFOR said.

"Both parties need to take full responsibility for what happened and prevent any further escalation, rather than hide behind false narratives."

NATO strongly condemned the "unprovoked" attacks against KFOR troops, adding that such actions were "totally unacceptable".

Meanwhile, Türkiye called on all parties in northern Kosovo to return to dialogue and calm late Monday.

"We are following the events in the north of Kosovo with concern. These events harm regional security and stability," a statement from the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"We call on all parties to avoid violence and not take actions that will escalate tensions," the statement added.

Belgrade placed its army on high alert last week when tensions flared, and ordered forces towards the frontier with Kosovo.

Vucic announced on Tuesday meetings in Belgrade with ambassadors of the so-called Quint — five powerful NATO members that focus on the Western Balkans — but also with representatives of Russia and China.