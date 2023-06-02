Imams and scholars on Islam have released a joint statement on same-sex relationships and transgender marriages, saying that sexual relations can only occur through the institution of marriage, and only between a man and a woman.

The statement, which was released on May 23 under the title "Navigating Differences: Clarifying Sexual and Gender Ethics in Islam", aims to clarify Islam’s position on “sexual and gender ethics”, while also “recognising our constitutional obligation to exist peacefully with those whose beliefs differ from ours.”

God’s absolute knowledge and wisdom

The statement highlights the fundamental principle of Islam, which is the complete submission to God and the recognition of His absolute knowledge and wisdom. It emphasises that the ultimate source of morality is Divine guidance, as explicitly outlined in the Quran and the teachings of Prophet Muhammed. The scholars reaffirm the following key principles:

“By submitting to God, we declare that only He possesses absolute knowledge and wisdom. Therefore, it follows from this submission that the ultimate source and basis of morality is Divine guidance, not just reason or societal trends."

Marriage

The scholars assert that Islam recognizes the institution of marriage as the only permissible context for sexual relations, emphasizing that it can only occur between a man and a woman. The Quran explicitly condemns sexual relations within the same sex and prohibits premarital and extramarital sexual acts. These principles have gained the status of religious consensus among Muslims.

"By a decree from God, sexual relations are permitted within the bounds of marriage, and marriage can only occur between a man and a woman."

Humanity consists of males and females

Regarding gender, scholars affirm that Islam defines humanity as consisting of males and females, spiritually equal before God. While men and women have different characteristics and roles, scholars stress that imitating the appearance of the opposite gender is explicitly condemned in Islam. They call upon Muslims to respect God's wisdom in creation.

"God defined humanity as consisting of males and females and declared that He… ‘created (humans) from a male and a female and made them into peoples and tribes so that you may come to know one another’(Quran, al-Ḥujurāt: 13; see also al-Najm: 45)."

Actions and feelings

The statement also addresses the distinction between feelings, actions, and identity in Islam. While individuals are accountable for their words and actions, Islam does not hold them accountable for their involuntary thoughts and feelings. The scholars emphasise that the sinful actions of an individual should not dictate their identity. They assert that it is impermissible for Muslims to take pride in identifying with labels that categorise them by their sins.

"Islam distinguishes between feelings, actions, and identity. God holds individuals accountable for their words and actions, not for their involuntary thoughts and feelings."

A constitutional right to hold religious beliefs

Amidst societal debates and misunderstandings, the scholars underline that moral disagreement on the LGBTQ issue does not equate to intolerance. They affirm their commitment to peaceful coexistence, recognizing the constitutional rights of all individuals to hold differing beliefs. They clarify that peaceful coexistence does not necessitate agreement, acceptance, affirmation, promotion, or celebration.

"We refuse the false choice between succumbing to social pressures to adopt views contrary to our beliefs or facing unfounded charges of bigotry."

A call on policymakers

Furthermore, the statement calls on policymakers to safeguard the constitutional rights of faith communities to practise their religious beliefs freely. It urges policymakers to oppose any legislation that may infringe upon these rights, contributing to an atmosphere of intolerance toward religious communities.

"We call on policymakers to protect our constitutional right to practise our religious beliefs freely, without fear of harassment, and to oppose any legislation seeking to stifle the religious freedoms of faith communities."

A message for struggling Muslims

In concluding the statement, the scholars extend a message of compassion and understanding to Muslims who may struggle with desires that fall outside the boundaries set by God. They remind individuals of the concept of repentance and forgiveness, urging them to prioritise devotion to God over their desires and to seek self-restraint.

"To those among us who struggle with desires that fall outside the boundaries set by God: know that even the most righteous can commit sins and that every Muslim, no matter how sinful, has the potential to be forgiven."

With this statement, the prominent Imams and scholars seek to provide clarity on Islamic sexual and gender ethics while promoting a peaceful coexistence that respects diverse beliefs and constitutional rights. Their unified voice serves as a guide for Muslims grappling with these complex issues in a rapidly changing world.