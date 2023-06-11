TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Five rockets fired by YPG/PKK terrorists hit Turkish border area
No casualties are reported; security is tightened in region.
Five rockets fired by YPG/PKK terrorists hit Turkish border area
Turkish army immediately began to hit the site from where the attack was carried out. / Photo: AA
June 11, 2023

The YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria has fired five rockets that landed in the bordering area in southern Türkiye, security sources said.

The rockets fell in the Oncupinar Border Gate area in the Kilis province, said the sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

No casualties were reported.

Security measures have been increased in the region.

Meanwhile, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said that the armed forces immediately began to hit the site from where the attack was carried out.

"According to the initial reports, seven terrorists, including two so-called managers of the terrorist organisation, were neutralised and a so-called headquarters was destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish soldiers continue to hit terrorist targets effectively, it added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the terrorist group’s Syrian branch.

RelatedTurkish army launches retaliatory strike against YPG/PKK in Syria
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us