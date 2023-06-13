WORLD
Deadly violence in central Nigeria as nation swears in new lawmakers
Clashes between herders and local farmers in Nigeria's central Plateau State have led to the death of at least 23 people, police say.
More than 100 people were killed and several thousand more displaced by attacks in Plateau's Mangu district last month. / Photo: AP
June 13, 2023

Gunmen have killed at least 23 people in separate attacks in central Nigeria as the country swears in new lawmakers following the February elections.

Two cattle herders were killed on Sunday before 21 farmers were killed in attacks later in several villages, Plateau State police spokesperson Alfred Alabo said on Tuesday.

Plateau State, sitting on the dividing line between Nigeria's mostly Muslim north and predominantly Christian south, has seen a surge in tit-for-tat attacks in recent months.

"The commissioner of police has visited the scene of the incident. We are investigating the cause of the attack."

In May, local officials said more than 100 people were killed and several thousand more displaced by attacks in Plateau's Mangu district.

Clashes between nomadic herders and farmers over land, resources and water are common in several parts of Nigeria, including the central and northwestern states.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who began his term last month, has called on Nigeria's armed forces to better coordinate to manage the country's multiple security threats.

New legislature

Meanwhile, Nigeria's new lawmakers were sworn in on Tuesday following the February elections, setting the stage for President Bola Tinubu to submit cabinet nominees in a process likely to signal how he intends to tackle a struggling economy and growing insecurity.

The swearing-in ceremony in the capital Abuja also saw Tinubu's allies elected as Senate President and House Speaker, to mark the official start of legislative duties for newly elected officials.

Nigeria's Senate wields significant influence in Nigeria's bicameral legislature, including scrutinizing and confirming the president's cabinet nominees.

Tinubu has up to the end of July to name his cabinet but his aides say the president could submit some names as soon as next week. His choice of finance, petroleum and defence ministers as well as national security adviser would be closely watched.

The 71-year-old Tinubu suspended central bank governor Godwin Emefiele last week, cheering markets, but his permanent removal would require a vote by the Senate.

Tinubu's ruling party controls a majority in both arms of the national assembly and political analysts say this will make it easier for the president to push his legislative agenda.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
