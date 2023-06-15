WORLD
Nusrat Jahan Choudhury is first Muslim woman to serve as US federal judge
Senate narrowly approves Choudhury's nomination in 50-49 vote with Democratic lawmaker Joe Manchin siding with all Republicans in voting in opposition.
Choudhury will be a US District Judge for the Eastern District of New York. / Photo: Reuters
June 15, 2023

The US Senate has confirmed along party lines Nusrat Jahan Choudhury as the first Muslim woman and the first Bangladeshi American to serve as a federal judge.

The Senate narrowly approved Choudhury's nomination in a 50-49 vote with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin siding with all Republicans in voting in opposition.

She will now be a US District Judge for the Eastern District of New York.

Choudhury previously served as a legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union [ACLU] rights group after serving as Deputy Director of the ACLU's Racial Justice Program.

A brief biography posted on the ACLU's website says she has led efforts to combat racial profiling, and the targeting of people of colour for surveillance.

She graduated from Columbia University, Princeton University, and Yale Law School.

'She makes history'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hailed Choudhury's confirmation, saying he was proud to recommend her to President Joe Biden.

"She makes history as the first Bangladeshi American and first Muslim American woman to serve as a federal judge," he wrote on Twitter.

The ACLU also tweeted its congratulations, saying "Nusrat is a trailblazing civil rights lawyer, and her confirmation will be an asset to our nation’s legal system."

Manchin, the sole Democrat to oppose her nomination, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that "some of Ms Choudhury's previous statements call into question her ability to be unbiased towards the work of our brave law enforcement."

"As a staunch supporter of our men and women in uniform, I opposed Ms Choudhury's nomination," he said.

'A champion for racial justice'

Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus [CAPAC] applauded Choudhury's confirmation.

"I am thrilled that the Senate has voted to confirm Nusrat JahanChoudhury to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York and Dale Ho to the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York," CAPAC chair representative Judy Chu said.

"Ms. Choudhury is a champion for racial justice, religious freedom, and privacy rights. While working at the ACLU, she challenged stop-and-frisk policies and the racial profiling and surveillance of Arab, South Asian, Muslim, and Sikh Americans," Chu said.

"Ms. Choudhury's confirmation is also historic, as she is now the first Bangladeshi American and first Muslim American woman to serve on the Federal bench."

"I commend President Biden for his ongoing commitment to ensuring that our judicial system reflects the diversity of our country, and I thank Majority Leader Schumer for his leadership on these successful confirmations," CAPAC's chair said.

