Türkiye go top after beating Wales in Euro qualifier
A late header by Mehmet Umut Nayir and a superb curled effort by fellow substitute Arda Guler finally cracked Welsh resistance in Samsun to put Türkiye top with nine points from four games.
Türkiye were denied an early opener when Zeki Celik's low cross was put into his own goal by Chris Mepham but VAR came to the rescue of the visitors. / Photo: Reuters
June 19, 2023

Türkiye has moved top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group D with a 2-0 home victory against 10-man Wales despite missing a penalty and having two goals ruled out by VAR.

A late header by Mehmet Umut Nayir and a superb curled effort by fellow substitute Arda Guler finally cracked Welsh resistance on Monday in Samsun to put Türkiye top with nine points from four games.

Wales, who were surprisingly beaten at home by Armenia last week, are fourth with four points.

Türkiye were denied an early opener when Zeki Celik's low cross was put into his own goal by Chris Mepham but VAR came to the rescue of the visitors.

Wales were reduced to 10 men in the 41st minute when Joe Morrell lunged in on Ferdi Kadioglu with his studs showing.

Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu had a 64th-minute penalty, but it was kept out by Wales keeper Danny Ward and minutes later Nayir scored from a rebound but had his effort ruled out for offside.

Türkiye persisted and Nayir rose high in the 72nd minute and although Ward got a hand to his header he could not prevent the ball from going into the net.

Fellow substitute Guler then made sure with a superb left-footed shot into the top corner.

