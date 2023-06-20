WORLD
3 MIN READ
Dozens of inmates burn to death in Honduras jail riot
Riot at women's prison in Tamara, some 50 km northwest of capital Tegucigalpa, kills at least 41 women, most of them burn to death, in violence linked to gang activity, authorities say.
Dozens of inmates burn to death in Honduras jail riot
Officials say members of a gang had entered the cell of a rival group and set it on fire. / Photo: Reuters
June 20, 2023

A riot at a women's prison in Honduras has killed at least 41 women, most of them burned to death, in violence linked to gang activity, authorities said.

Most victims on Tuesday were burned, but there also were reports of inmates shot at the prison in Tamara, about 48 kilometres northwest of the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa, said Yuri Mora, the spokesperson for Honduras’ national police investigation agency.

At least seven female inmates were being treated at a Tegucigalpa hospital for gunshot and knife wounds, employees there said.

Julissa Villanueva, the head of the country's prison system, suggested the riot started because of recent attempts by authorities to crack down on illicit activity inside prisons and called Tuesday's violence a result of "the actions we are taking against organised crime."

"We will not back down," Villanueva said in a televised address after the riot.

According to Delma Ordonez, who represents family members of the inmates, members of a gang had entered the cell of a rival group and set it on fire.

That part of the prison was "completely destroyed," she told media.

The penitentiary held some 900 inmates, said Ordonez.

RelatedOver dozen killed, tens injured in Ecuador prison riot

Deadly prison incidents

Gangs often wield broad control inside the country's prisons, where inmates often set their own rules and sell prohibited goods.

The riot appears to be the worst tragedy at a female detention centre in the region since 2017, when girls at a shelter for troubled youths in Guatemala set fire to mattresses to protest rapes and other mistreatment at the badly overcrowded institution.

The ensuing smoke and fire killed 41 girls.

The worst prison disaster in a century also occurred in Honduras, in 2012 at the Comayagua penitentiary, where 361 inmates died in a fire possibly caused by a match, cigarette or some other open flame.

In 2019, a deadly prison gang fight resulted in 18 inmate deaths.

RelatedNew spate of violence in Ecuador prison leaves at least 12 dead
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us