Myanmar’s election commission has announced that the general polls will be held in Myanmar on December 28, state media reported.

The “multi-party democratic general election” will be held on Sunday, December 28, later this year, MRTV reported on Monday, citing a notification by the Union Election Commission.

The last general elections in the Buddhist-majority Southeast Asian country were held in November 2020, won by the National League of Democracy (NLD), which was ousted in a military coup in February 2021.

The announcement of polls came after the military junta last month formed a commission to oversee general elections, effectively signalling the end of the state of emergency rule.

Junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing also appointed himself as acting president.